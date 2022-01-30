YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    74th Martyrs' Day: Amit Shah unveils mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 'kulhad' cups at Sabarmati Riverfront

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Jan 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 2,975 clay kulhads (earthen cups) at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.

    74th Martyrs Day: Amit Shah unveils mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from kulhad cups at Sabarmati Riverfront

    The mural, commissioned by the KVIC, was put together by 75 potters brought here from across the country, a KVIC official said on Saturday. The event, which will mark the 74th Martyrs' Day, will also be attended by Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

    The KVIC has undertaken Kumbhar Sashaktikaran Programme for empowering potters, he said. Shah will also distribute electric pottery wheels to members of the potter community from his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on this occasion.

    The mural, measuring 100 square meters, has been created by arranging kulhads on an aluminum sheet to form the Mahatma's visage, said the official. It will be only the second of its kind in the country, the KVIC official said, adding that the first one is installed at Palika Kendra in New Delhi.

    In 2018, the KVIC had installed a large stainless steel charkha' (spinning wheel) at Sabarmati Riverfront, which too was inaugurated by Shah.

    More ahmedabad News  

    Read more about:

    ahmedabad amit shah mahatma gandhi

    Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X