7 years of BJP govt: PM Modi shares compilation of pro-people measures

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: On his government's anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a compilation of the pro-people measures it has undertaken in its seven years of tenure.

The statement, titled "Vikas Yatra" (development journey), said that the spirit of "seva" (service) has been a guiding light for the government in each step it has taken.

"Be it serving the people by mobilising resources during the pandemic or ensuring that food grains reach the poor, be it procuring record quantities of agri-produce at MSP from farmers or enabling better working conditions for workers, it is the spirit of service that is visible," it said.

The government has strived to serve India and fulfil people's aspirations.

It highlighted the government's works under ease of doing business, ease of living, eliminating corruption, empowering youth with opportunities, health for all, infra for growth, 'mobility' for middle class, 'nari shakti for new India' and 'prosperous farmers for prosperous India'.

It also details initiatives under 'India first', renewed focus on the Northeast, social empowerment, 'taking development to the poorest', 'transformative economic growth' and India's fight against the coronavirus.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of seven years of his government and said the country made "unprecedented achievements" in fields of security, public welfare and reforms during this period.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah credited Modi for improving the living standards of the poor, farmers and deprived sections by bringing them into the mainstream with his determined, holistic and welfare policies and making India a powerful nation with his strong leadership.

"The Modi government has presented a unique example of unparalleled coordination of development, security, public welfare and landmark reforms," he said.

For the last seven years, Shah said, the people of the country have consistently expressed their unwavering faith in Modi's service and dedication, for which he bows to the countrymen.

"I am confident that under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, we will overcome every challenge and continue India's developmental journey uninterrupted," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 18:45 [IST]