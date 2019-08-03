  • search
    7 naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, huge cache of weapons seized

    By PTI
    |

    Raipur, Aug 03: Seven naxals were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh today, police said.

    The exchange of fire happened at around 6 am in the forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area, when a team of District Reserve Guard or DRG were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told news agency Press Trust of India.

    Representational Image

    "So far, bodies of seven naxals along with a huge cache of weapons, including one AK-47, have been found from the spot," he said.

    CRPF jawan killed in IED blast in Bastar

    Further details are awaited as search operations are still on, he added.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
