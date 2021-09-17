7 ministers in Gujarat government have declared pending criminal cases against them

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: There are seven ministers in the Gujarat government who have declared pending criminal cases against them. Of the seven 3 ministers have declared serious cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 25 ministers analysed, 19 (76%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 25 ministers analysed is Rs 3.95 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai from Visnagar constituency with assets worth Rs. 14.95 crores.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Chauhan Arjunsinh Udesinh from Mehmedabad constituency with assets worth Rs. 12.57 lakhs.

A total of 18 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Jagdish Panchal of Nikol constituency with Rs. 3.13 crores of liabilities.

A total of 13(52%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 12(48%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years. Out of 25 ministers, 2 are women.

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 15:24 [IST]