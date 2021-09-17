YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 ministers in Gujarat government have declared pending criminal cases against them

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 17: There are seven ministers in the Gujarat government who have declared pending criminal cases against them. Of the seven 3 ministers have declared serious cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    7 ministers in Gujarat government have declared pending criminal cases against them

    Out of the 25 ministers analysed, 19 (76%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 25 ministers analysed is Rs 3.95 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai from Visnagar constituency with assets worth Rs. 14.95 crores.

    Gujarat cabinet expansion: Meet the new ministers in Bhupendra Patel's governmentGujarat cabinet expansion: Meet the new ministers in Bhupendra Patel's government

    The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Chauhan Arjunsinh Udesinh from Mehmedabad constituency with assets worth Rs. 12.57 lakhs.

    A total of 18 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Jagdish Panchal of Nikol constituency with Rs. 3.13 crores of liabilities.

    A total of 13(52%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 12(48%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years. Out of 25 ministers, 2 are women.

    More CRIMINAL CASES News  

    Read more about:

    criminal cases gujarat

    Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X