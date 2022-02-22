7 killed, 12 injured in major blast at factory in Himachal's Una, PM announces aid

India

New Delhi, Feb 22: At least seven people were killed on Tuesday in an explosion which took at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

Around 12 have suffered burn injuries in the incident at Bathri Industrial area where firecrackers were allegedly being made illegally.

"The police reached the spot as soon as the incident took place. The cause of the fire will be investigated. According to the information received, six persons have died and around 12 are injured, who have been sent to the Una regional hospital for treatment," Arjit Sen Thakur told ANI as per The Print website.

As per the reports, there was a loud explosion in the industrial area around 11.30 am. It is reported that most of the labours were migrants. The injured were rushed to Una Civil Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs two lakh as relief to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.

"Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the explosion. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 16:14 [IST]