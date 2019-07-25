  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 key bills face Rajya Sabha test, opposition insists on referral to select committee

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: There are at least seven bills that could run into trouble in the Rajya Sabha. These include both the Triple Talaq, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment bills and a bill to amend the Right to Information Act.

    The Code Wages Bill, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, the Inter-State River Waters Disputes (Amendment) Bill and the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Bill also face the Rajya Sabha test.

    A view of the Rajya Sabha
    A view of the Rajya Sabha

    The opposition parties after a meeting decided that the bills should be sent to the select committee. The government is likely to go in for a compromise and propose that the RTI bill be referred to a select committee.

    No common pattern of mob lynching in country: Govt in RS

    17 parties including a BJD and TRS have signed a resolution that the bill be referred to a select committee.

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha bills triple talaq right to information act

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue