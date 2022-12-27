7 held in Gujarat after BSF jawan killed for objecting against daughter's obscene video: Report

Kheda, Dec 27: A 42-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district after he went to their house to protest while holding one of them responsible for circulating an objectionable video of his minor daughter on social media.

According to reports, he reached the 15-year-old boy's house, who had allegedly posted the video online. The teenager's angry parents then hurled abuses at the BSF jawan and started beating him with sticks and sharp objects. This eventually led to the jawan's demise on the spot. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday and the seven accused were arrested on Sunday, a police official said.

BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela, his wife and son went to the house of Dinesh Jadav at Chaklasi village in Nadiad taluka of the district to protest against the objectionable video of Vaghela's daughter, which they claimed was circulated on social media by Jadav's son.

The teenager's residence was in Chaklasi village, and he was allegedly in a relationship with the BSF jawan's daughter, an NDTV report said. Both teens went to the same school.

"After a heated argument over the issue, Jadav and his six other family members attacked Vaghela and his family members with sticks and sharp weapons," Nadiad's Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai told reporters. Vaghela received injuries on his head and other body parts and died on the spot, he said. His son Navdeep too suffered severe head injuries and his wife was also injured, the official said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday night at Chaklasi police station under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 143 (unlawful assembly), he said. All the seven accused were arrested. They were sent to judicial custody on Monday, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident. A forensic team was in the process of collecting evidence, he said. The incident took place when Vaghela was visiting his family on a holiday before his transfer to Barmer in Rajasthan from Ambasan in Mehsana, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:06 [IST]