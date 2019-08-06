  • search
    9 children dead as school bus falls in gorge in Uttarakhand

    By Shreya
    |

    Dehradun, August 6: At least nine children were killed after a school bus fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

    The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the bus fell into a gorge after it lost control while taking a turn.

    According to the Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre, SDRF team had rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

    7 feared dead after school bus carrying 18 children rolls down a gorge in Uttarakhand
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    In another accident, five passengers were killed and several feared trapped when a boulder fell on their bus on the Badrinath Highway.

