10 dead, many injured as building falls after cylinder blow

India

By Shreya

Lucknow, Oct 14: At least 10 people died and several others were injuredafter a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad, Mau. Many are still believed to be trapped.

"At least 10 feared dead in blast at a house in UP's Mau district," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He has also directed the authorities to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured.