7 dead in UP after mystery blast triggers building collapse

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, June 02: A mysterious blast in Uttar Pradesh triggered a building collapse in which 7 people including three children in the age group of 5 and 12 were killed. Seven others have been injured in the incident that took place in the Gonda district late on Tuesday night.

The initial probe suggested that an LPG cylinder exploded in the building. However the officials are probing further to ascertain the exact cause for the explosion.

Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and also directed officials to provide the best possible treatment for the injured. He also directed a thorough probe be conducted into the matter.

Gonda Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Mishra said that the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday at the Thatherkapurwa locality under Wazirganj police station limits. He said that the locals ran out of their houses after hearing the sound. They also helped pull out survivors and bodies from under the debris and then rushed them to hospital. Seven were declared brought dead. A forensic team and a bomb squad were called in to examine the spot, the SP also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 9:41 [IST]