7 dead, 10 hurt after vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, Sep 26: Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday evening, a local MLA said.

"Seven people have been killed and 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30 pm on Sunday in the Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital,"Gurdev Singh SP Kullu told ANI.

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

The Banjar MLA said the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. They are being identified, he added.

Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 8:52 [IST]