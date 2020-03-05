  • search
    7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings

    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Seven Congress members suspended from remaining period of Budget session; motion in this regard passed by voice vote in LS. The suspension is for the remainder of the session, until April 3.

    The seven MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

    7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings

    Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the session.

    Congress MPs were demanding suspension of Hanuman Beniwal who made an objectionable remark against the Gandhi family -- that the government should find out if Coronavirus has been spread from Sonia Gandhi's family in Italy. Objecting to that remark, the Congress wanted Beniwal suspended.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
    X