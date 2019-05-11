6th phase LS polls: 21 with pending crimes against women, 83 women in fray

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The sixth phase of the Lok. Sabha elections 2019 will be held May 12. There are around 967 candidates who are in the fray.

Interestingly, there are 307 independents with assets worth over Rs 1 crore who will be facing the elections tomorrow. The number of women contesting the elections in the 6th phase is 83.

Association for Democratic Reforms which has prepared a detailed report says that out of the 967 candidates who have been analysed, 189 have pending criminal cases of which 146 have declared serious charges against them.

There are 311(32 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

Among the major parties 46(85 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 37(80 per cent) out of 46 candidates from INC, 31(63 per cent) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 6(50 per cent) out of 12 candidates from AAP and 71(23 per cent) out of 307 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election is Rs. 3.41 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 54 BJP candidates is Rs. 12.70 crores, 46 INC candidates is Rs 22.37 crores, 49 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 6.93 crores, and 12 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.01 crores.

340(35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 465(48 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 153(16 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 7 candidates have not given their age. 2 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years.

83(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 elections.

Criminal cases:

4 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 6 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), against themselves.

21 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) against themselves. Among these 21 candidates, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

11 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 26(48 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 20 (44 per cent) out of

46 candidates from INC, 19(39 per cent) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5(31 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 34(11 per cent) out of 307 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 18(33 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 12 (26 per cent) out of 46 candidates from INC, 17(35 per cent) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5(31 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 27(9 per cent) out of 307 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

34 out of 59 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.