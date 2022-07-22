68th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

Uttarakhand: Sick woman carried on shoulders for 12 km to see doctor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jul 22: The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday afternoon at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with the honours for films from the year of 2021.

Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.

The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

National Film Awards 2022: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big; Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor prize

The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati. live updates: Soorarai Pottru wins best feature film

Here is the list of winners

Best Feature Film -Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Telugu Film - Color Photo

Best Actor - Suriya (Soorarai Pottru) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji)

Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Music (Songs) - Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramlo)

Best Writing on Cinema - The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Most Film Friendly state - Madhya Pradesh

Best Critic: No winner was announced this year

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss

Best Supporting Actress: Aparna Balamurali

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Special Mention: June (Marathi)

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Screenplay:Soorarai Pottru

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey

Non-Feature Film Category

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons ofe Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj

Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin

Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli

Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 17:41 [IST]