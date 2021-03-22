YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut bags Best Actress award; Check full list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The 67th National Film Awards was announced on Monday in the national capital. In the award ceremony, films and artistes for the year 2019 were honoured. The award ceremony was initially going to be held in May last year, however, it got delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Ranaut

    The Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, gave the awards to deserving candidates.

    Traditionally, the awards are presented by the President of India. However, for the 66th National Film Awards, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did the honours, while President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the high tea for the winners.

    Last year, while actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana got the trophy in the Best Actor (Male) category land Keerthy Suresh received the trophy for Best Actor (Female) category.

    Full winner's list:

    Most Film Friendly State Award: Sikkim

    Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu

    Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyaya

    Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka

    Best Editing Non-Feature: Arjun Saraya

    All the awards in the Non-feature category

    Audiography (musical): Radha

    On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas

    Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi

    Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock

    Best Film on Family Values: Oruu Pathira

    Best Short Fiction: Custody

    Special Jury Award: Small Scale Values

    Best Animation: Radha

    Best Investigative: Jakkal

    Best Exploration film: Wild Karnataka

    Best Education film: Apples and Oranges

    Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

    Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours

    Best Promotional film: The Shower

    Best Biographical Film: Elephants do Remember

    Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva

    Best Debut Non-Feature film Director: Khisa

    Kerala elections 2021: Ahead of State assembly polls, another senior woman leader resigns from Congress

    Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream

    Filmmaker N Chandra announced winners in Feature Film category

    Special mention: Biryani (Malayalam) Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

    Best Tulu film: Pingara

    Best Paniya film: Kejira

    Best Mishing film: Anu Ruwad

    Best Khasi film: Iewduh

    Best Haryanvi: Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti

    Best Chattisgrahi: Bhulan the Maze

    Best Telugu film: Jersey

    Best Tamil film: Asuran

    Best Punjabi film: Rab Da Radio 2

    West Bengal elections 2021: BJP's true face exposed on CAA in Bengal, says Chidambaram

    Best Odiya film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

    Best Manipuri film: Eigi Kona

    Best Malayalam film: Kalla Nottam

    Best Marathi film: Bardo

    Best Konkani film: Kaajro

    Best Kannada film: Akshi

    Best Hindi film: Chhichhore

    Best Bengali film: Gumnami

    Best Assamese film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders

    Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu)

    Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

    Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

    Best Female Playback singer: Bardo

    Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

    Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

    Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

    Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

    Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)

    Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut dhanush

    Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X