67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut bags Best Actress award; Check full list
New Delhi, Mar 22: The 67th National Film Awards was announced on Monday in the national capital. In the award ceremony, films and artistes for the year 2019 were honoured. The award ceremony was initially going to be held in May last year, however, it got delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, gave the awards to deserving candidates.
Traditionally, the awards are presented by the President of India. However, for the 66th National Film Awards, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did the honours, while President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the high tea for the winners.
Last year, while actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana got the trophy in the Best Actor (Male) category land Keerthy Suresh received the trophy for Best Actor (Female) category.
Full winner's list:
Most Film Friendly State Award: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyaya
Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka
Best Editing Non-Feature: Arjun Saraya
All the awards in the Non-feature category
Audiography (musical): Radha
On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock
Best Film on Family Values: Oruu Pathira
Best Short Fiction: Custody
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Values
Best Animation: Radha
Best Investigative: Jakkal
Best Exploration film: Wild Karnataka
Best Education film: Apples and Oranges
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours
Best Promotional film: The Shower
Best Biographical Film: Elephants do Remember
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva
Best Debut Non-Feature film Director: Khisa
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream
Filmmaker N Chandra announced winners in Feature Film category
Special mention: Biryani (Malayalam) Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu film: Pingara
Best Paniya film: Kejira
Best Mishing film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi film: Iewduh
Best Haryanvi: Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti
Best Chattisgrahi: Bhulan the Maze
Best Telugu film: Jersey
Best Tamil film: Asuran
Best Punjabi film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi film: Bardo
Best Konkani film: Kaajro
Best Kannada film: Akshi
Best Hindi film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali film: Gumnami
Best Assamese film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders
Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female Playback singer: Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea