67% population under 18 years in India consider climate change global emergency: UNDP

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable.

According to the G20 People's Climate Vote 2021 Report, close to 67% of the youth in India consider the climate crisis as a global emergency and are vocal about the pressing need for urgent policy creation and change. Strong advocates for green development, the youth are 'walking the talk' by making climate conscious choices in their lifestyles such as buying sustainably sourced products and opting for eco-friendly transportation as well devoting their skills to harness innovative ideas to aid action towards the climate crisis.

According to the global report, youth across the world are more aware of the severity of climate change and are seeking urgent policy-action on the climate front more strongly. In India about 67% of the young population under the age of 18 years consider climate change a global emergency, compared to about 58% of adults, according to the report. In these next few years, these future voters will be influencing political decisions, so governments should consider their voices when making decisions that will affect them more and for longer than anyone else, reckoned the report. Going forward, youth across the world including in India are expected to play a crucial role in the climate-action space.

Meanwhile, United Nations Development Programme India announced their partnership with leading content creator and actress Prajakta Koli as their first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion.

Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India said, "We are excited to have Prajakta on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion. Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Prajakta has a strong connect with millions of young Indians. I am sure her voice reaches the hearts of youth, and inspires them to take climate action."

UNDP has worked in India since 1951 in almost all areas of human development, from systems and institutional strengthening to inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods, as well as sustainable energy, environment and resilience. UNDP's programmes fully integrate a global vision for catalytic change with India's national priorities.

With over 30 projects on the ground in almost every state, today UNDP India works to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by transforming traditional models to do development differently.