664 ceasefire violations this year in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan: MHA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: The number of ceasefire violations and incidents of cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan until June 2021 stands at 664.

The information was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha earlier today. In 2020 there were 5,133 such incidents reported, while in the year 2019 it was 3,479. The year 2018 witnessed 2,140 incidents of ceasefire violations and cross border firing, the MHA also said.

This year in January 280 such incidents were reported as opposed to the 278 in February. The month of March witnessed no incident at all. The months of April, May and June reported 1, 3 and 2 incidents, the MHA also said.