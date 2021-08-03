664 ceasefire violations this year in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan: MHA

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 03: The number of ceasefire violations and incidents of cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan until June 2021 stands at 664.

    ceasefire violations

    The information was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha earlier today. In 2020 there were 5,133 such incidents reported, while in the year 2019 it was 3,479. The year 2018 witnessed 2,140 incidents of ceasefire violations and cross border firing, the MHA also said.

    Amidst ceasefire claims, Pakistan continues to keep J&K on the boilAmidst ceasefire claims, Pakistan continues to keep J&K on the boil

    This year in January 280 such incidents were reported as opposed to the 278 in February. The month of March witnessed no incident at all. The months of April, May and June reported 1, 3 and 2 incidents, the MHA also said.

    ceasefire

    ceasefire violation jammu and kashmir

