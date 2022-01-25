YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    66-year-old Karnataka Man sets new record for swimming 3.5 km with hands and legs tied

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Jan 25: Swimming 3.5 km in the Arabian sea for five hours and 35 minutes with his hands and legs chained, a 66-year-old man from Udupi has entered the Golden Book of World Records.

    66-year-old Karnataka Man sets new record for swimming 3.5 km with hands and legs tied

    Gangadhar Kadekar, who entered the sea from Padukere beach shore in Udupi at 7.50 am on Monday, completed his swim by 1.25 pm. The representative from the Golden Book of World Records Manish Vishnoy, who watched the feat, issued a provisional certificate to Kadekar.

    "The swimmer's achievement at an age when people retire and remain at home is really great," Vishnoy said. Kadekar said he swam like a dolphin as both his hands and legs were chained. "The record was created to make children to draw inspiration from it and I am happy," he said.

    Kadekar had earlier entered the India Book of Records by swimming 1.4 km in 73.7 minutes by chaining his legs in the 'Padmasana' posture at Padukere on January 24, 2021. He also created a record by swimming with his 41 students at St Mary's Island on February 14, 2021.

    Kadekar, who took to swimming at the age of 50, founded the Jai Durga swimming club in Udupi and has been providing training to youths for the last two years. More than 1,000 students are under training under him at present. He had taken part in state and national level aquatic championships and won 31 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals at the senior level.

    More SWIMMING News  

    Read more about:

    swimming karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X