YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    66 out of 2000 passengers onboard Mumbai-Goa Cordelia Cruise test Covid positive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Jan 3: As many as 66 persons on board the Cordelia Cruise tested positive for Covid -19 on Monday. There were around 2,000 passengers in the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship, who were stuck on a cruise ship a day after it docked in Goa following arrival from Mumbai, as their testing for COVID-19 continued on Monday.

    66 out of 2000 passengers onboard Mumbai-Goa Cordelia Cruise test Covid positive

    Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia cruise ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #COVID19 Respective collectors & MPT staff have been informed. Govt will take appropriate measures to discuss disembarking of passengers."

    Local authorities made it clear that no one would be allowed to disembark from the vessel until the testing process is completed. The testing of the passengers was necessitated after one crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

    The testing of the passengers was necessitated after one crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said. He said the exact number of passengers infected with the coronavirus would be known later in the day after the entire process of testing their samples is completed.

    The Cordelia ship, operated by a private cruise liner firm, had arrived at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) here from Mumbai on Sunday.

    Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday told reporters that the ship operator had been asked to conduct the tests of all the passengers, and they would not be allowed to disembark if they are found infected with the coronavirus.

    On Sunday, Goa reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, as per official data.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus goa

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 18:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X