65-year-old dies of coronavirus in Punjab; total death in state rise to 4

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Mar 31: A 65-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to four, health officials said. He was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), they said.

"He died around 1 pm," Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh told PTI over phone. The man was a resident of Nayagaon in Punjab's Mohali district and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. The man's test report confirming him to be positive for coronavirus came on Monday.