PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise as 6th phase of Bengal polls begins

64 with criminal background, 55 crorepatis in fray for phase 8 of Bengal elections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Out of the 283 candidates contesting in phase 8 of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, 64 have declared pending criminal cases against them.

50 (18%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 7(70%) out of 10 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 11(31%) out of 35 candidates analysed from AITC, 21 (60%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP and 10 (53%) out of 19 candidates analysed from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 2(20%) out of 10 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 8(23%) out of 35 candidates analysed from AITC, 18(51%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP and 9(47%) out of 19 candidates analysed from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

EC bans roadshows, bike rallies in Bengal; public meetings restricted to 500 people

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 12 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 6 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 17 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies: 11(31%) out of 35 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 283 candidates, 55(19%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 28(80%) out of 35 candidates analysed from AITC, 5(26%) out of 19 candidates analysed from INC, 12(34%) out of 35 candidates analysed from BJP and 1(10%) out of 10 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase VIII is Rs 1.08 Crore.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 35 AITC candidates analysed is Rs. 4.26 Crore, 35 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 2.35 Crore, 19 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 1.20 Crore and 10 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 77.34 Lacs.