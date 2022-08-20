India
    6 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Rajasthan; PM Modi expresses grief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Aug 20: Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

    Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.

    6 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Rajasthan; PM Modi expresses grief
    Image courtesy: ANI

    The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.

    He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

    The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

    "The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the PM said.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
    X