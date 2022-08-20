6 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Rajasthan; PM Modi expresses grief
Jaipur, Aug 20: Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.
Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.
The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.
He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
"The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the PM said.