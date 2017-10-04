6 Jaish terrorists still on the prowl in J&K, planning big strike: IB

Investigations following the BSF camp attack at Srinagar have revealed that the terrorists had entered into India early August as a batch of 10. Three terrorists were killed in an encounter on Tuesday following the attack on the BSF camp at Srinagar near the International Airport.

According to intelligence inputs, two of those who had infiltrated were part of the District Police Lines attack at Pulwama while the others are still at large. A massive manhunt has been launched for the remaining terrorists who according to the Intelligence Bureau are planning another major strike.

Sources say that the terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad had infiltrated through the Poonch sector in August. For a month they conducted a reconnaissance of the BSF camp. The target was the camp and not the airport, sources also revealed.

While one batch of them has been killed in the two counters, the other lot continue to remain at large. They are still around the Srinagar area and are planning another strike.

All the terrorists were part of the Afzal Guru squad of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The squad was launched by the outfit chief, Maulana Masood Azhar who is the mastermind of these attacks.

