6 dead, 11 hurt as massive blaze engulfs building in Southeast Delhi

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 06: At least six people, including two children, have died and 11 injured in a fire that broke out at a residential building in southeast Delhi's outheast Delhi's Zakir Nagar late on Monday night.

The blaze in Zakir Nagar, a densely-populated neighborhood near Jamia Millia Islamia University, broke out at around 2 am. Most residents were fast asleep when the fire began in an electricity box.

Among the injured are those who jumped off the building to save themselves. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Reportedly, seven cars and eight motorcycles were reportedly gutted in the fire.