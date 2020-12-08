6 COVID vaccines in clinical trial stages in India, some may get licensed in few weeks

Poonawalla thanks PM Modi for support as Serum confirms Covidshield vaccine emergency use

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: Six Covid-19 caccines are in trial stages and India may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be innoculated in the first tranche.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to review the applications of the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer-BioNtech on Wednesday.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, Six vaccine candidates are in clinical trial stages, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with all the manufacturers.

The ministry told reporters that there are around 2.39 lack vaccinators (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife-ANM) across the country. Only 1.54 lakh ANMs to be used for COVID19 vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination drive to have minimal impact on routine health services including routine immunisation.

"NEGVAC's recommendation on prioritised population groups are healthcare providers and workers in healthcare setting, personnel from state and central police, armed forces, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers and municipal workers and persons above 50 years," the Health ministry informed.

"Process of collecting database of health are workers has started across all States and UTs and Central Ministries. This data is being uploaded on CO-WIN software and will be verified," Bhushan added.

He also said that the current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of COVID19 vaccine required for first 3 crore health workers and front line workers.

The ministry also stated that vaccination cannot just be a State's or the Centre's responsibility, it has to be people's participation.

In total, three vaccine manufacturers have sought emergency use authorisation in the country in the past few days. The latest being Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin candidate.