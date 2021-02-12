After deadly earthquake, aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

6.3 earthquake hits Tajikistan, tremors across Delhi, North India

New Delhi, Feb 12: A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tajikistan in central Asia late on Friday night with tremors felt across North India and New Delhi.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was Tajikistan, about 450 km from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency had earlier said the quake's epicentre was Amritsar in Punjab but later released a revised statement.

The earthquake struck at 10:31 pm IST at a depth of 74 km from the surface.

Tremors were also reported from Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh informed, no reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the earthquake. Top officials of

Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation.

In Srinagar, video footage showed people running out of their houses as the ground shook.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties so far.