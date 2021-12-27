578 Omicron cases in India, 151 recoveries: A state-wise breakup

Omicron rising: These states are likely to close schools again

New Delhi, Dec 26: India reported a total of 578 Omicron cases in 19 states and UTs of India so far on Sunday, as per Union Health Ministry data. The number of persons recovered is 151 in the 24-hour period.

Maharashtra has the highest number of the new variant of Covid-19 cases. It is followed by Rajasthan (30) and Delhi (23). However, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu are having zero cases.

Meanwhile, several state governments and union territories have imposed night curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus during Christmas and New Year gatherings.

Check Out the full list of statewise status of Omicron Variant: