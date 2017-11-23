550 former personnel to be hired by IB at airports

The Intelligence Bureau has decided to rope in 550 former central paramilitary personnel to ensure smooth functioning at the immigration counters in airports.

The IB recently sought details about those central paramilitary personnel who had recently retired. This move would help in clearing passenger rush at the airports especially in the peak hours.

At a recent meet chaired by the Home Secretary Rajiv Guba, it was decided to start at least 10 new immigration counters. It was also decided that the former paramilitary staff would assist the immigration bureau in clearing passenger traffic.

The retired personnel would be hired on a contractual basis for three years and will draw a salary of Rs 36,000 per month. The decision was taken after airports saw a spike in international passengers over the past two years.

OneIndia News