54 students of IT university in Andhra suspended for ragging

In one of the biggest crackdown on ragging, 54 students of an IT university in Andhra Pradesh have been suspended. The decision to suspend the students was taken after a probe confirmed the mass ragging on August 24 at the Rajiv University of Knowledge Technologies at Nuzvid in Krishna district.

The juniors who were subject to physical punishment had to be admitted to hospital. The suspended students are in their third and fourth years of software engineering.

The management decided to go ahead with the punishment after the probe panel recommended suspension of the students. Out of the 54 suspended, 6 students have been barred from attending the university for one year. They will also not be allowed to take their exams.

According to the probe, the juniors were locked in a room and subject to physical punishment. They were further punished when they complained about the same.

