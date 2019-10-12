500 terrorists waiting to infiltrate, but Amy will foil Pakistan’s unholy designs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: Nearly 500 terrorists are waiting in various training camps along the Line of Control in Pak-occupied Kashmir, looking for opportunities to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said.

He also said 200 to 300 terrorists are operating in the hinterlands of J&K to keep the region in turmoil with Pakistan's support.

"As far as terrorists operating within Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, 200 to 300 terrorists, who have come here, joined terrorists here," Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters here.

Stay low now, then strike in spectacular fashion, Pakistan advises terrorists in Valley

Singh said this it in reply to questions about the number of terrorists operating in J&K and those in PoK ready to infiltrate into the country.

"Like this, nearly 500 terrorists are staged in terrorists' training camps in PoK and are ready to infiltrate into J&K," said Lt Gen Singh.

He said these figures keep changing as per their training schedule.

"Whatever be the number, we are capable to stop and eliminate them to ensure peace and normalcy in this region," he added.

Pakistan lines up 500 terrorists at border, makes infiltration attempts

The Army commander said it is always their endeavour to ensure peace and normalcy in J&K.

"But Pakistan keeps trying to do some mischief to disturb the peace here. Even today terror infrastructure is being run within Pakistan (by its forces and agencies). These include training as launching pad for terrorists to infiltrate into the country," he added.

He said Pakistan continues to keep terrorists armed to their teeth and provides all types of support to them.

He said deploying drones to arm terrorists is one of the new modus operandi of Pakistan, in reply to a question over the issue of dropping arms through drones in Punjab by Pakistan.

60 armed terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated along the LoC

"But I want to ensure you that Indian Army is capable and determined to foil Pakistan's unholy design. Their designs will not be allowed to succeed," he said.