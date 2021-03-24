Madhya Pradesh may consider Sunday lockdown in 2-3 cities amid rise in COVID-19 cases

5 states account for 77.44% of new infections, report spike in daily cases

New Delhi, Mar 24: India has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore.

5,08,41,286 vaccine doses have been administered through 8,23,046 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 79,17,521 HCWs (1st dose), 50,20,695 HCWs (2nd dose), 83,62,065 FLWs (1st dose) and 30,88,639 FLWs (2nd Dose), 47,01,894 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,17,50,472 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on day-67 of the vaccination drive, 23,46,692 vaccine doses were given. Of the total, 21,00,799 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,45,893 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. These states account for 77.44% of the new cases.

47,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Six states cumulatively account for 81.65% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 28,699. It is followed by Punjab with 2,254 while Karnataka reported 2,010 new cases.

Eight States have reported a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average (4.11%). Maharashtra leads with a weekly positivity rate of 20.53%.