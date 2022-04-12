5 run over by train in Andhra Pradesh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Apr 12: Five persons have been killed and several others injured after a train ran over them at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night.

The incident took place at 9 pm between the G Sigadam and Cheeprurpalli railway stations, an official statement said.

Some passengers of Coimbatore-Silchar Express (No. 12515) stopped the train by pulling the chain in the mid-section of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line. They got town and tried to run on the track towards other side, when they came under the speeding Bhubaneswar - CST Mumbai Konark express on the adjacent track, officials also said.

All five died on the spot, officials added. The bodies were in the process of being identified and have been sent for post-mortem. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy while expressing shock over the incident instructed officials to provide the best possible treatment for the injured.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:21 [IST]