5-member TMC delegation to visit Nagaland today, meet families of civilians killed in Mon district

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kohima, Dec 06: A five-member TMC delegation will be visiting Nagaland today to 'stand beside' the families of those killed and injured in the heart-wrenching incident in Oting, Mon.

The TMC delegation will comprise members of Parliament Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen, and party spokesperson Biswajit Deb.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland. "This is to inform all that a five-member AITC delegation will be visiting Nagaland *tomorrow* to stand beside the families of those killed and injured in the heart-wrenching incident in Oting, Mon," the party said in a statement.

The Chief Minister will also meet state government functionaries and civil society organisation leaders in Mon. Rio will be accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers, PTI reported.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive incidents of firing the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

The first firing which killed six civilians, occurred when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening, to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN (K), about whose movements they had been tipped off. As workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went in search of them and surrounded the army vehicles.

In the ensuing melee, one soldier was killed and army vehicles burnt down. Soldiers who fired in self-defence killed another seven civilians, said, police officials. At least one more person was killed and another two injured, as security forces fired at a group of people who attacked an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of it.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 8:58 [IST]