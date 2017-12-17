5 from Kerala booked NIA for ISIS related activities

The National Investigation Agency has registered a case against five Kerala youth for their alleged links with the Islamic State. The NIA registered the case at Kochi under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The 5 to be booked at Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak, Rashif MV, Manaf Rahmanand Hamsa. All the five are residents of Kannur district.

The case was originally registered at Valapattanam Police Station in Kannur district of Kerala state under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on October 25. The charge against them was that they were members of the ISIS. It was also alleged that they had travelled out of India to join the terror group in Syria and fight for it.

OneIndia News