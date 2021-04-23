YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir coronavirus

    5 areas in Jammu declared containment zones

    By
    |

    Jammu, Apr 23: The Jammu district administration on Thursday declared five areas micro-containment zones (MCZs) and made it mandatory for residents to get themselves tested for COVID-19, officials said.

    Action, including the filing of an FIR, will be taken against anyone refusing to undergo the test, they said.

    5 areas in Jammu declared containment zones
    Police personnel stand guard at Talab Tillo area in Durga Nagar, declared as micro containment zone after rise in Covid -19 cases, in Jammu

    District Magistrate Anshul Garg declared Kalika Colony and Gorkha Nagar of Tehsil Bahu; south and east extension of Trikuta Nagar; Sector 6, 9 and extension-8 of Nanak Nagar; the shopping centre near Bhagat Singh Chowk Bakshi Nagar and Preet Nagar as MCZs.

    Lockdown should be last resort, focus on micro-containment zones: PM Modi tells statesLockdown should be last resort, focus on micro-containment zones: PM Modi tells states

    Several officers have been appointed as administrators of these zones.

    These areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control. There shall be no movement, whatsoever, in and out of these MCZs, Garg said.

    For any medical emergency, individuals can contact the 24X7 control room at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done, he added.

    "It shall be mandatory for the persons residing in designated containment zones to get themselves tested and any refusal in this regard shall invite action including the filing of FIR under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act," Garg said.

    The concerned magistrate and station house officer (SHO) shall ensure that 100 per cent sampling and testing is done, he said.

    The officials said 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible (45 years-plus) beneficiaries as certified by the medical officer incharge shall be additional criteria for partial de-notification of the zone.

    The chief medical officer shall ensure the deployment of sufficient teams for sampling and surveillance. He shall ensure contact tracing of people who test positive and the testing of their contacts as per the SOP, they said.

    MORE jammu and kashmir NEWS

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X