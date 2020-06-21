  • search
    5.1 magnitude earthquake hits northeast India, epicentre in Mizoram

    New Delhi, June 21: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 16. 24 PM on Sunday. Tremers were also felt in neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Assam.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the region on June 21 with the epicentre being in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

    NCS has marked this earthquake as 'reviewed' while confirming that the epicentre was 25 km east northeast (ENE) of Aizawl in Mizoram. The depth of the quake was 35 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.80 (latitude) and 92.26 (longitude).

    On June 18, a medium intensity quake pegged at a magnitude of 5 rocked northeastern states

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
