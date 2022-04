4th wave scare: Covid numbers creeping up in Delhi, Mumbai; Active cases in India rise to 11,058

CHINA: Shanghai deluged with over 200,000 Covid cases as anxiety grows in other cities

New Delhi, Apr 14: India logged 1,007 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,023, while the active cases rose to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,737 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 188 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,06,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.22 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

Meanwhile, Delhi's neighbours Noida and Gurugram have also witnessed a sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, Mumbai reported 73 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday-the highest in a day after March 17 this year. 68 out of 73 patients are asymptomatic and five others are admitted to hospitals. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily since the start of this week on Monday, when Mumbai had recorded 23 cases, as per the data. A day earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 52 cases and zero fatalities.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:27 [IST]