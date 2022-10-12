YouTube
    4th Vande Bharat train to be unveiled by PM Modi in Himachal

    New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, officials said.

    The train will run between Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, they said on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

    The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

    Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.

    Last month, PM Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 15:59 [IST]
