  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    46 vacancies open: NHAI Recruitment 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) units has released a notification to open 46 vacancies in category of Assistant Manager and other posts in NHAI Delhi.

    Eligible aspirants are invited to apply for the Vacancies in NHAI through Offline Mode by Post. Applicants can send their applications by the last date of 19th August 2019 @ www.nhai.gov.in.

    46 vacancies open: NHAI Recruitment 2019

    National Highway Authority of India announced recruitment of eligible candidates from various states by giving the Official Notification from NHAI jobs 2019. The applications can be sent for post of Personal assistant, Private Secretary, Assistant Manager Legal.

    Candidates belonging to SC / ST / Minority Communities/ladies are especially welcome and should apply in large numbers for NHAI Careers. The process of sending applications started from 20th June 2019. One can get more details on NHAI Careers @ www.nhai.org.

    More NHAI News

    Read more about:

    nhai recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue