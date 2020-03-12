45-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 11: A 45-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Nagpur on Wednesday, officials said.

The man had returned to the city from the US on March 6, they said.

"He tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He has been admitted to the city-based India Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH)," district collector Ravindra Thakare told PTI.

An official of the IGGMCH said that the man underwent tests at the hospital, which confirmed the infection.