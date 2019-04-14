423 crorepatis, 10 with rape charges will contest 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: There are 251 candidates with pending criminal cases who will be fighting the 2nd phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 251(16%) out of 1590 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

167(11%) out of 1590 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 3

candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

55 with criminal background, 49 crorepatis contesting Odisha polls

6 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

8 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A), kidnapping (IPC Section-363), Kidnapping or abducting with an intetnt secretly and wrongfully confine person (IPC Section-365) etc, against themselves.

10 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as rape (IPC Section-376), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc., against themselves.

15 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 16(31%) out of 51 candidates from BJP, 23(43%) out of 53 candidates from INC, 16(20%) out of 80 candidates from BSP, 3(14%) out of 22 candidates analysed from AIADMK, 11(46%) out of 24 candidates from DMK and 4(36%) out of 11 candidates from SHS have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 10(20%) out of 51 candidates from BJP, 17(32%) out of 53 candidates from INC, 10(13%) out of 80 candidates from BSP, 3(14%) out of 22 candidates analysed from AIADMK, 7(29%) out of 24 candidates from DMK and 1(9%) out of 11 candidates from SHS have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

146 of the 1,266 candidates contesting LS polls have pending criminal cases

41 out of 97 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

There are 423(27%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

Among the major parties 46(87%) out of 53 candidates from INC, 45(88%) out of 51 candidates from BJP, 23(96%) out of 24 candidates from DMK, 22(100%) candidates from AIADMK and 21(26%) out of 80 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase II election is Rs. 3.90 crores.

Only four candidates in Sikkim have pending criminal cases

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 80 BSP candidates is Rs. 1.94 crores, 53 INC candidates is Rs 31.83 crores, 51 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 21.59 crores, 24 DMK candidates have average assets worth Rs 25.91 crores, and 22 AIADMK candidates have average assets of Rs 14.27 crores.

Other details:

525(33%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 805 (51%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 246(15%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 7 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years. 6 candidates have not given their age. 1 has declared his age to be 24 years.

120(8%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase II elections.