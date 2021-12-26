422 Omicron cases in India, 130 recoveries: A state-wise breakup

Omicron rising: These states are likely to close schools again

New Delhi, Dec 26: India has reported a total of 422 Omicron cases in 17 states and UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130.

Asserting that the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta, the Centre asked states and union territories to restart war rooms, keep analyzing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels.

The Centre advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

The advisory comes in view of initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of the variant of concern Omicron in different parts of the country.

With the number of Omicron cases rising and the festival season, several states have imposed night curfew and other curbs.

Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 9:36 [IST]