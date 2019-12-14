42 candidates with serious criminal cases will fight Phase V of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi, Dec 14: There are 58 candidates with pending criminal cases fighting phase 5 of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Out of the 237 candidates analysed, 58 have pending criminal cases, while 42 have declared serious criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties, 7(44 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(31 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 3(25 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BSP, 6(55 per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM,2(50 per cent) out of 4 candidates analysed from INC and 2(17 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 3(19 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(25 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 3(25 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BSP, 6(55 per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM, 2(50 per cent) out of 4 candidates analysed from INC and 1(8 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

5 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509). Out of these 5, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376).

One candidate from Borio constituency namely Surya Narayan Hansada (BJP) has declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

2 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.