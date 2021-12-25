Of 183 Omicron cases analysed, 87 were fully vaccinated with 3 having booster shots: Govt

Night curfew in Gujarat extended by two hours in 8 major cities

415 Omicron cases in India, 115 recoveries: A state-wise breakup

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: A total of 415 Omicron cases have been reported in 17 states and UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 115.

With 108 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain. It is followed by Delhi with 79 cases, Gujarat with 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31 cases.

Asserting that the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta, the Centre asked states and union territories to restart war rooms, keep analyzing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels.

The Centre advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

The advisory comes in view of initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of the variant of concern Omicron in different parts of the country.

With the number of Omicron cases rising and the festival season starting today, several states have imposed night curfew and other curbs.

Maharashtra has banned the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9 pm and 6 am. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have imposed a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am.

Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have imposed fresh restrictions on celebrations of Christmas and New Year. Gujarat extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours.