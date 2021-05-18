40-year-old man suffering from tuberculosis dies on Shramjeevi Express train

Odisha: 26-year-old groom dies of COVID-19 five days after wedding in Kendrapara district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 18: A 40-year-old man suffering from tuberculosis died onboard the Shramjeevi Express after his condition deteriorated, an official said on Tuesday.

Virendra Prasad, an e-rickshaw driver, was going to Delhi from Bihar for his medical treatment, In-charge of GRP police station in Shahjahanpur Fazal Rahman Khan said.

His condition deteriorated around 10.30 pm on Monday, following which the train was stopped at Roza station where doctors declared him dead, Khan said.

Delhi: Couple stab 40-year-old man to death following quarrel over Rs 100

Prasad, a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar, had been suffering from tuberculosis and was undergoing treatment in Delhi.

He, along with his family, came to Bihar from Delhi when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the national capital, but had to return because of his deteriorating health.

Prasad had tested negative for COVID-19, Khan added.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 13:12 [IST]