    40-year-old dies of coronavirus in Mumbai; India records 979 cases

    Mumbai, Mar 29: A 40-year-old woman died on Saturday, has been confirmed of testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, 29 march. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 979, including 86 cured/discharged and 25 deceased, said the Union Health Ministry.

    Fresh deaths were reported from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad, while a 65-year-old man infected with COVID-19 died at a hospital in Srinagar.

    Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 25, confirmed cases 979 now

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, in his first radio address since the lockdown was imposed. Earlier on Saturday, he announced the constitution of PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India's fight against COVID-19.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
