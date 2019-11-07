40 mimicries in a minute: Mangalore couple enters Exclusive World Records

Mangaluru, Nov 07: Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple & teachers from Mangaluru, have entered into the 'Exclusive World Records' for their unique talent.

Akshatha Kudla, who is a Kannada Teacher in St Aloysius Gonzaga School has created a record through over 40 mimicries in one minute. Her husband Chethan Koppa, a resident of Koppa in Chikkamagaluru, who is also an artist has broke an earlier record by drawing a 10x10 feet Gandhi portrait using papers and stencil in the minimum possible time.

Akshatha who has won several prizes in singing and mimicry has presented shows in India and abroad and is now planning to create a record by singing over 300 songs continuously for 16 hours.

Over 800 contestants had taken part in the Exclusive World Record Event in which the young couple have shined through their talent.

Chethan, in-charge headmaster at Government Higher Primary School in Ulaibettu, while Speaking to a local daily said,''"My achievement will encourage hundreds of students especially those who are studying in government schools, to exhibit their talents. I secured the certificate by making the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. I used white and black paper sheets measuring 11 ft long and 10.6 ft in width to make Gandhi's portrait on 2 October 2019 in Mangaluru during Gandhi Namana programme. Chandan Suresh who is also a student of Gopadkar Swaroopa Adhyana Kendra inspired me to achieve the feat.

Not only this, Chethan has also authored few books including 'Amma Mattomme Kshamisu', and 'Asmithe, Muhurtha Sariyilla'.

According to reports, Chethan has also directed plays including 'Kade Koogu' and 'Bangarada Rekke'. Being a research teacher at Gopadkar Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, Chethan was part of several awareness programmes with an aim to transform lives of children .

The duo are assosciated with Gopadkar Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, which aims to create an alternative to the existing system of education through painting, mimicry, dance and other art forms for the last seven years.

