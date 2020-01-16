20 injured after 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; Helplines set up

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16: As many as 20 passengers were injured, five of them critically, after five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday due to heavy fog. The mishap occurred at around 7 am.

The accident led to five bogies of LTT Express getting derailed and another three getting displaced.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway said,''20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now.''

Five trains have been diverted, after fight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon.

Senior Railway officials and Train Driver/TTE have confirmed that there are no deaths.

According to initial report, about eight coaches of the super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. While five coaches derailed, three other coaches partially displaced from the tracks.

Meanwhile, Railway accident medical van has reached the spot. Arrangements are being made to shift the critically injured persons.

The injured passengers were being shifted to a local hospital. The five critically injured passengers were being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said,''Pained to learn about accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives lost. Rescue operations underway and all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of passengers. Pray for the early recovery of those injured.''

Helplines set up in Mumbai, Thane

The Central Railway has set up helplines at five stations to provide updates about the accident to relatives of the train passengers, an official said on Thursday.

The helplines have been set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and LTT in Mumbai and at neighbouring Thane and Kalyan stations.

The helpline numbers are CSMT- 55993 (railway number) and 022-22624040, Dadar- 57390and 022-24114836, LTT- 62606 and 022-25280005,Thane- 61290 and 022-25334840, andKalyan- 63360 and 0251-2311499.

"Since the train started from Mumbai, we have set up additional helplines so that relatives of the passengers travelling by the train can get updates," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.