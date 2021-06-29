40 houses destroyed in post poll Bengal violence, we are being attacked by goons says NHRC official

Explained: Can Mukul Roy be disqualified as MLA for jumping from BJP to TMC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, June 29: NHRC team in Bengal to investigate post poll violence attacked says NHRC official.

The official said that during the probe it was found that more than 40 houses were destroyed in the post poll violence. We are being attacked by goons, the official further alleged.

The NHRC team was constituted in accordance with a Calcutta High Court order

NHRC team in Bengal to probe post poll violence attacked. During the visit, the team visited various places in the state that were hit by violence.

The High Court had rejected a plea by the West Bengal government to recall its order that directed the NHRC to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in the post poll violence in the state.

The court had observed that it had passed the order after the state failed to inspire the confidence of the court.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 15:54 [IST]