40 civilians killed, 72 injured in J&K till Nov 15 this year: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Nov 30: As many as 40 civilians have been killed and 72 injured in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-related incidents till November 15 this year, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, MoS Nityanand Rai said that "Forty civilians killed, 72 injured in Jammu and Kashmir till Nov 15 this year. 35 personnel of the security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, were killed in such incidents till November 15 and 86 were injured."

The government has taken proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers/supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces and legal action in cases of terror funding, to protect the civilians.

On Assam Rifles convoy attack, Rai said extensive operation was conducted in surrounding areas by security forces to nab insurgents involved in a recent terror attack on the Assam Rifles convoy on November 13. National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting probe. No specific information indicating any kind of involvement of foreign hand in the attack.

